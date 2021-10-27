EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married in December? Here’s what Randhir Kapoor has to say

Even while rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s December wedding have been doing the rounds since yesterday, another report suggested that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor too are planning to tie the knot in December. According to Deccan Chronicle, RK and Alia have cleared their dates in December, so that they can focus on their wedding. Pinkvilla reached out to Randhir Kapoor to seek some clarity on this news, and here’s what the Brahmastra actor’s uncle had to say.

“I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this,” states Randhir Kapoor, adding that he hasn’t heard about Ranbir and Alia’s December wedding. The much-in-love couple have been dating for a while now, and have been spotted together at multiple family gatherings and vacations. In fact, just last month the duo had taken off to Jodhpur to celebrate RK’s 39th birthday. Their pictures from the getaway had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is presently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She has completed shooting for RRR, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides these movies, Alia also has Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

Ranbir Kapoor too has an interesting line-up of films ahead, including Shamshera, Animal and the untitled Luv Ranjan film. He is also rumoured to be doing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Hrithik Roshan.

