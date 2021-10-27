EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married in December? Here’s what Randhir Kapoor has to say

Even while rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s December wedding have been doing the rounds since yesterday, another report suggested that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor too are planning to tie the knot in December. According to Deccan Chronicle, RK and Alia have cleared their dates in December, so that they can focus on their wedding. Pinkvilla reached out to Randhir Kapoor to seek some clarity on this news, and here’s what the Brahmastra actor’s uncle had to say. 

“I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this,” states Randhir Kapoor, adding that he hasn’t heard about Ranbir and Alia’s December wedding. The much-in-love couple have been dating for a while now, and have been spotted together at multiple family gatherings and vacations. In fact, just last month the duo had taken off to Jodhpur to celebrate RK’s 39th birthday. Their pictures from the getaway had gone viral on social media. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is presently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She has completed shooting for RRR, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides these movies, Alia also has Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. 

Ranbir Kapoor too has an interesting line-up of films ahead, including Shamshera, Animal and the untitled Luv Ranjan film. He is also rumoured to be doing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Hrithik Roshan. 

Comments
Anonymous : Rk success for wedding. Go! Is the last chance!
REPLY 0 21 minutes ago
Anonymous : rk asks to get married
REPLY 0 31 minutes ago
Anonymous : they are surely marrying guys . AB has been following destination wedding planners since jan and she has been travelling to airport many times in last few months . all points to wedding prep happening behind scenes
REPLY 0 55 minutes ago
Anonymous : Even Varun Dhawan's uncle said the same thing when was asked about VD's wedding but we all know the rumours were true. Same case with Ralia. Hope they get married in December 2021.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Strangely, Rk is begging for marriage. I've never heard of AB.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : cuz RK is the the one spreading these rumours. looks like hes nothing better to do
REPLY 0 34 minutes ago
Anonymous : Why beating the bush so much yaar !..Shaadi karlo..aur bass bhi karo.....kitna pakk gaye
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Kat PR will now copy them and announce her wedding in dec too
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : with who? Salman khan or VK? shes yet to choose lol
REPLY 0 55 minutes ago
Anonymous : Yesssssssss! happy for them
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Just go away.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Dont be surprised if , like KK and VK , these two also deny these " rumours " .
REPLY 1 3 hours ago

