EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Randhir Kapoor has to say about grandson Jeh’s first birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh turns one today and the actress took to Instagram to wish him. She shared a picture of Jeh following Taimur and captioned the snap as, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today, let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternity and beyond.” Many other celebrities also responded to the post.

Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday Jeh baba!!”, while Karisma Kapoor dropped a few heart and cake emoticons. Anaita Shroff Adajania also wrote, “Happy birthday pudding”. Pinkvilla even got in touch with Kareena’s actor-father Randhir Kapoor to know more about their plans for the big day. “I don’t know exactly what the program is, but there will be a family dinner. I wish him a healthy and a happy life,” says the veteran actor.

In her book that was released last year, Kareena in the foreword had written that her sons Taimur and Jeh are her symbol of love and life. “Of course, nothing fully prepares you for the actual birth and a live, kicking baby in your arms. There are so many unknowns. And there are so many things to which I still don’t know how I will react. But that’s what being a mom is. I always wanted kids. And I married the man I love. My kids are a symbol of my love, my life and my commitment. I may keep making mistakes. But I will power through,” the actress had written.

Also Read | Jeh Ali Khan's First Birthday: 5 revelations Kareena Kapoor Khan made about her son through her pregnancy book