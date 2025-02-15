Kareena Kapoor urges paps not to take Taimur and Jeh's pics, Raha steals show in white frock at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash; WATCH

Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor, a key figure in Indian cinema, turns 78 today. Known for his work as an actor, producer, and director, he remains a celebrated member of the Kapoor clan. Marking the occasion, Kareena Kapoor was seen at the celebration, requesting the paparazzi not to photograph her sons, Taimur and Jeh. Meanwhile, little Raha Kapoor stole the spotlight, looking adorable in a white frock.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in the city attending Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash, dressed in a chic white shirt, blue denim, and sunglasses. She requested the paparazzi to leave after clicking her photos and not capture Taimur and Jeh. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha, stole the show in a white frock as she arrived with her dadi Neetu Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor was spotted arriving for the celebration, while Randhir Kapoor made an appearance in a pink shirt and pants, accompanied by his staff.

This marks Kareena Kapoor’s first public appearance since the shocking attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. That night, after a conversation with Kareena, Saif retired to bed, only to be awakened by their house help, who alerted them about an armed intruder in Jeh’s room demanding money.

When Saif confronted the attacker at 2 AM, a scuffle broke out, leaving him injured. After undergoing surgery, he has been recuperating and recently made his first appearance at the launch of his upcoming OTT project, Jewel Thief.

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema, carved his own identity while carrying forward the Kapoor legacy. Son of the legendary Raj Kapoor and grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, he is also the elder brother of the late Rishi Kapoor. Despite the glamour of Bollywood, family has always been central to his life.

He married actress Babita, and together they raised two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Though Randhir and Babita chose to live separately, their strong parental bond ensured their daughters remained deeply connected to both.