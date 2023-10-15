EXCLUSIVE: Randhir Kapoor wishes 'happiness' to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor on their 11th wedding anniversary

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan stand as one of the most loved couples in the film industry. With over a decade of marital bliss, the stars share the joy of parenthood, blessed with two endearing children, Taimur and Jeh. As they approach their 11th wedding anniversary on October 16, the couple's enduring love story continues to capture hearts. In a heartfelt gesture towards his daughter and son-in-law, Randhir Kapoor extends his warmest wishes on this special occasion, wishing them happiness and good health.

Randhir Kapoor’s wishes on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding anniversary

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor shared his heartfelt wishes for his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan and son-in-law Saif Ali Khan on the momentous occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary. Expressing his sentiments, he stated, “I wish them happiness and good health in life.”

When asked about any grand plans for the day, Randhir ji revealed, “We haven’t planned tomorrow. Maybe they (Saif and Kareena) might have planned something for all of us. I don’t really know the details but my wife might be knowing.”

He further added, “I wish them all the best. Myself and my wife (Babita) are well wishers of our children, we wish them the best.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media PDA

Ever since Kareena made her Instagram debut, she has consistently treated her followers to glimpses of her affection for husband Saif and heartwarming family moments with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, much to the joy of their devoted fan base. During the summer, the couple, accompanied by their children, enjoyed a foreign vacation, creating beautiful memories together.

In the August celebration of Saif's 53rd birthday, Kareena shared a snapshot from their birthday retreat accompanied by a sweet caption. She expressed, “He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…”

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unfiltered selfie; gives glimpse of her ‘GLOWrious’ day