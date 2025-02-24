Kareena and Karisma Kapoor pose with parents for perfect family PIC in UNSEEN glimpses from Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding

Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married earlier this week on February 21, 2025. The wedding celebrations may have ended, but pictures and videos from the event continue to surface. Most recently, Karisma Kapoor shared more inside glimpses of the wedding festivities.

On February 24, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from her cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani 's wedding. The multi-picture post began with a stunning candid photo of the actress, followed by an endearing one where she posed with her cousin. In the picture, the groom’s face was covered with a sehra. Another heartwarming image featured Lolo with the newlyweds.

The fourth slide captured Karisma’s bond with Armaan Jain’s wife and her sister-in-law, Anissa Malhotra Jain. In the next slide, Karisma was seen taking over the dance floor while inviting her aunt, Rima Jain, to join in.

A perfect family picture followed, featuring the Kapoor sisters— Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor—posing with their parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. After a couple of solo pictures, the post concluded with Lolo posing with Rima Jain.

"Dizzy in Love … शादी," she captioned the post.

A video of the Kapoor sisters has also gone viral on the internet, showing them dancing in their cousin’s baraat. The Kapoor siblings were enjoying themselves to the fullest, and they were also joined by Saif Ali Khan , adding to the excitement. The elated groom, Aadar Jain, was spotted joyfully grooving to the beats alongside Karisma, making the celebration truly unmissable.

Aadar Jain, the grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, got married to Alekha Advani last month in a Christian wedding that took place in Goa. A month later, they tied the knot following Hindu rituals earlier this week, on February 21, 2025.