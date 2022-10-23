EXCLUSIVE: Randhir Kapoor says family to have low-key Diwali celebrations; Party at Saif, Kareena’s home
Randhir Kapoor informs that from tonight onwards, many get-togethers are planned by the Kapoors
Diwali is special every year, but 2022 is even more important as people are celebrating with their loved ones after a gap of two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many b-town celebrities recently hosted Diwali parties, including Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Bhumi Pednekar and Ekta Kapoor. Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor also opens up on how the Kapoors are celebrating the festival of lights this year.
“Very low-key because many of us are not there in this life anymore, so we are doing it quietly among ourselves. We are meeting each other, but just the family. When we meet that itself becomes a party, as we are a very big family. From tonight onwards, someone or the other is hosting it (get togethers), but it will just be the family. We are going to Saif and Kareena’s house tonight. They are having a party, so the family will be there,” shares Randhir Kapoor.
Manish Malhotra’s starry Diwali bash
A lot of celebrities had turned up for this big night, including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, among many other.
Upcoming Diwali parties
Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also hosting a Diwali party tonight, while new parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have planned a big Diwali bash on October 24. Both these parties are expected to be star-studded.
