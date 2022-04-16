EXCLUSIVE: Is Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar India's answer to Charlie Chaplin?

Ranveer Singh is considered to be one of the finest actors in today’s time who has the ability to shift from one world to the other with utmost conviction. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the Yash Raj Production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. There has been ample of secrecy maintained around the project, however, Pinkvilla has an interesting update on this social comedy.

Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of Jayeshbhai and will be seen in a never seen before avatar. A lot of thought process went behind creating this quirky character. The makers seem to have taken a leaf out of iconic actor of world cinema, Charlie Chaplin. The look as also the character traits of Ranveer Singh is inspired by Charlie Chaplin. It’s a special character for all the stakeholders and the assets unvieled in the time to come will give the audience a glimpse of this special world. That’s not all, some of the quirks adapted by Ranveer for the role also come from Charlie Chaplin. "Ranveer Singh and the ones who close to the actor are already going gaga about the film and the character,” the source added. The trailer is expected to be launched in a week’s time.

The social comedy, which marks the Hindi film debut of Shalini Pandey, is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 13. It rides on a formidable ensemble consisting of Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deeksha Joshi and Ragi Jain. The premise is set in Gujarat, and one expects ample of humour with a solid social message in this YRF production. Previously, Ranveer had described Jayeshbhai Jordaar as a miracle script. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we bring more updates on the film soon.

