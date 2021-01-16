EXCLUSIVE: Round 2 begins, Mumbai Saga sold to Amazon, three more films MIGHT take the OTT route

The gangster drama, Mumbai Saga featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi has been sold to Amazon Prime for a direct to digital premiere for a hefty sum of Rs 65 crore. Details

While cinema halls have opened across the country and the southern industry also reviving the exhibition sector, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much awaited gangster drama, Sanjay Gupta directed Mumbai Saga featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, has taken a direct to digital route. The film will premiere soon on Amazon Prime Video. The decision to bring it on digital platform was taken by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sanjay Gupta after contemplating on the release model of the film for over three months.

“The film has been sold to Amazon Prime for a hefty sum of Rs 65 crore. With the sale of digital and satellite rights, padded up with the retention of music rights, the production house T-Series have recovered their investment and entailed table profit. The trailer is cut and ready, and an official announcement is underway soon,” revealed a source close to the development. One of the major reasons to bring the film on digital platform was because the makers were finding it difficult to hold on to the film for a longer period due to rising interest cost burden.

Apart from Mumbai Saga, we hear that three more films might take the OTT route soon. While the makers of Kartik Aaryan’s thriller, Dhamaka are in advanced conversations with an OTT giant for a direct to digital premiere, and Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait too is gearing up for a digital release on the same platform. The much spoken about Saina Nehwal biopic is also among the films that might release direct to digital, as the makers are in talks and trying to negotiate the terms and conditions and financials of the film’s release with Amazon Prime. The sport biopic features in the titular role and is directed by Amole Gupte. Like Mumbai Saga, even Saina is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

