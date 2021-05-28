EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala to vaccinate crew of Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali & Tadap

The shoots of his action entertainers with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are expected to start once the lockdown restrictions are lifted by the Government of Maharashtra. Details.

The vaccination drive is going on in full swing across India and the Maharashtra government has recently given the permission to even the housing societies to conduct vaccination rides for the residents. Multiple business houses too have taken the responsibility of vaccinating their employees to take a step towards begin again mission and the Hindi film industry too is not taking a back seat to restart the operations by vaccinating their units. While the state is still under lockdown, things are expected to open up in the month of June in a phased manner.

And now, Pinkvilla has learnt that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to vaccinate the crew of his productions - the Tiger Shroff fronted Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, starrer Bachchan Pandey co-starring Kriti Sanon, ’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Ahan Pandey’s launch pad, Tadap with Tara Sutaria. “Apart from the crew of his production ventures, the filmmaker is also looking after the vaccination of his office staff and their families. Around 500 employees and production crew are involved in this task. The vaccination ride will take place on Monday,” revealed a source close to the development.

The idea behind this ride is to ensure safety of his team, who will be working on different aspects of the respective films. While Tadap is in the post production stage, the last schedule of Bachchan Pandey is expected to take off in Mumbai once the restrictions are lifted. Likewise, the team of Heropanti 2 is also expected to get back in action post the vaccination drive. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is meanwhile in the pre-production stage and the unit is gearing up for recce and other elements. “Sajid is striving towards ensuring a safe shooting environment for everyone and the only way to take a stride in that direction is by organizing vaccination rides,” the source concludes.

The spokesperson of NGE confirmed the news to Pinkvilla.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor comes on board Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller; Two actresses to come on board

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×