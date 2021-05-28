EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor comes on board Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller; Two actresses to come on board

After Section 375, Ajay Bahl is planning a romantic thriller with Arjun Kapoor in the lead. It's touted to be a love triangle with an element of mystery. Details revealed.

is clearly on a roll with two releases - Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar - on the digital front last week. While the actor has pending shoot on Ek Villain 2 under his kitty wherein he his pitted against John Abraham, there's also Bhoot Police with , a horror comedy, which is gearing up for an OTT premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Pinkvilla has now got an exclusive update on a new film that Arjun has signed on for. According to sources, the actor has come on board acclaimed director, Ajay Bahl’s next film to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

For those unaware, Ajay’s last film was Section 375 featuring Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chaddha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhatt, proved to be a commercial success apart from being critically acclaimed film. “It’s a romantic thriller produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The premise could be a love triangle with Arjun being the hero of the film who is paired alongside two heroines. Other details of the story have been kept under wraps for now, however, the idea is to take the film on floors as soon as possible,” revealed a source.

The production team is awaiting the lockdown restrictions to be lifted, before proceeding ahead to chalk out the shooting schedule...It was an instant yes from Arjun, as he loved the romantically thrilling world that Ajay has created Source

The source further added that the production team is awaiting the lockdown restrictions to be lifted, before proceeding ahead to chalk out the shooting schedule. Speaking about the character, the source shared, “The character, though flamboyant, required a certain amount restraint and it’s after watching Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that the director offered the film to Arjun. It was an instant yes from Arjun, as he loved the romantically thrilling world that an acclaimed film-maker like Ajay has created,” the source added.

Before one speculates, this isn’t the same script that Ajay at one point of time was planning to make with Kartik Aaryan under ’s banner, Red Chillies. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

Credits :Pinkvilla

