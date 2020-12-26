EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to gift his fans the release date of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on his 55th birthday?

Salman Khan is all set to turn 55 on December 27 as he will be celebrating his birthday. Amid the buzz about his birthday, Pinkvilla has exclusive reports that Salman may surprise his fans and announce the release date of his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on his birthday.

One of the biggest superstars in Bollywood who has been reigning supreme in the hearts of his fans is . His birthday on December 27 every year is celebrated across the globe by his fans with fervour and joy. Fans have been waiting to see him back on the big screen since Dabangg 3 release and well, the wish may just come true soon. This year, his birthday may turn even more special as the actor may just announce the release date of his highly anticipated film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on his birthday as a surprise.

Pinkvilla has learnt from exclusive sources that the superstar may reveal the release date of his film on his 55th birthday. Sources tell us that it looks like Salman Khan is planning a double celebration for all fans and might be announcing the release date of the film tomorrow. Well, if it's true then this news is once again going to bring a wave of joy to all the actor’s fans. The film's shoot was completed in October amid the new COVID 19 rules successfully and Salman had shared snippets from the schedule on his Instagram handle too.

With his birthday tomorrow, fans surely would be looking forward to him making some big announcement related to it. To note, the date, December 27 is also extremely special for Salman as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's daughter Ayat also will be celebrating her first birthday this year. Hence, if the reports turn out to be true, fans can get ready to rejoice and see their favourite superstar back in action mode with Radhe.

Radhe also stars , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan Films. The shoot of the film had kicked off last year and it went on smoothly until the COVID lockdown affected the schedules. However, in October, the film was wrapped amid the new normal.

