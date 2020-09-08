EXCLUSIVE: Sandip Ssingh on Rhea Chakraborty not attending Sushant's funeral: You were waiting for an invite?

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Sandip SSingh lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty's allegations stating that she wasn't invited by Sushant Singh Rajput's family to the late actor's funeral. Watch his full explosive interview below.

As Sushant Singh Rajput's death case gets messier by the day, Rhea Chakraborty is amongst the prime suspects. Just a while back, the actress was spotted outside the Narcotics Control Bureau for a third round of questioning as the agency is probing into another angle. While Chakraborty was able to visit the morgue to see SSR for one last time, she was not a part of the funeral which was attended by the late actor's co-stars like Kriti Sanon and .

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Sushant's friend Sandip SSingh about Rhea being MIA from the funeral to which he shared, "People who are saying I was not invited for the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput, they should really check their mind. It was not a birthday party or some mahurat or some or a film success party. It was a funeral. If you are Sushant's friend, you were waiting for the invitation to come to you to come to the funeral? Have we lost our mind? Are we educated or we are not educated? Somebody invited me to Sushant's house when I heard the news or I went on my own on a human ground?"

"Those people, after not even coming for the funeral are saying, 'I was not invited. My name was not on the list.' Yeh kya kissi bahut bade politician ya businessman ki shaadi ka list hai jo aapka guest list gate mein denge aur aapko tick kiya jaayega? Do you have to get ready? I can understand the emotion that you wanted to come but you can't think, 'Oh! My name was not there. Oh My God! I was not invited.' How can you even think that," Ssingh questioned.

"There was Ekta Kapoor who was standing outside the gate in the rain. Abhishek Kapoor, who made Kedarnath with him and launched him in Kai Po Che, I didn't even see him. Somebody told me his name was not there in the list but he came and he stood in the rain. Shraddha Kapoor, his co-star who came and stood like a common person outside the gate. People who had to come, they came. They paid their last visit to Sushant and went away without showing off," Sandip added.

"Did anyone invite her to Cooper Hospital when she went? Why did she wait for the funeral? If she wanted, she could have come. Nobody had put in the gate outside saying, 'Rhea and other people not involved.' People who are saying I was not invited, it is their mindset, it is their overthinking. If you are especially asking me about Rhea, she went to the hospital, nobody invited her. If she would have wanted, if she had the courage and confidence, she could have come for the funeral. The family was not standing in a line there and saying, 'If Rhea comes we will not allow.' They didn't utter a word. They did not issue a statement. They did not tell the police, 'If Rhea comes in, or anybody comes in, we don't allow them.' They didn't because they also have emotions. They understand the sentiments. You are saying that I didn't allow, who am I? Am I bigger than Ekta Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor in the industry? No, I am a small-time producer. I will not allow people to come in? I wanted people to come. Sabke andhar emotions hota hai," Ssingh concluded.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with India Today, Rhea has confessed that she was shocked to not be a part of the funeral list while names of people from the industry were there on the list. Chakraborty couldn't go because Sushant's family didn't want her there. While she was ready to go, her industry friends made her understand that she couldn't go because his family didn't like her.

