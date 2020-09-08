EXCLUSIVE: Sandip Ssingh on Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer saying they did not know him: They didn’t lie

Sandip Ssingh came under the scanner after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members apparently claimed that they did not know him before. Amid this, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sandip has spoken up about the late actor’s family’s allegations that they did not know who he was.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has left everyone shocked. While the case investigation is currently going on, several allegations were put on the late actor's friend Sandip Ssingh. Sandip was the one who was present on June 14, 2020, at the actor's residence with his sister Meetu Singh. However, post the demise of Sushant, several questions were raised over Sandip Ssingh's involvement after the family lawyer of Sushant claimed that they did not know who he was and they met him for the first time on the actor's death day.

Now, talking about it in an exclusive interview, Sandip spoke up against the family's allegations. He claimed that Vikas Singh did not lie about it. He claimed that Sushant had never introduced his friends to his family as there was no family function where he could do that. Further, he said that the reason why he went to Sushant's house on June 14, was that he knew Sushant and that he wanted to support his sister who was all by herself in Mumbai. Further, he spoke about Sushant's family not clarifying Vikas Singh's remark about them not knowing him. He said that Sushant's family is not in Mumbai and that they are going through a rough time. He asked everyone to give them time to fight for their brother. Further, he said that everyone has to fight their own battle.

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Sandip said, "The family lawyer did not lie. That's true. Even I don't know the family. Sushant used to stay in Mumbai, he was a star. There was no function, no birthday or marriage or wedding anniversary where Sushant could call his friends and introduce everyone. Unfortunately, we all had to meet on antim sanskaar. For the final rites of Sushant. They couldn't know me. That's correct. When I knew Sushant, it was my duty to go there and see a sister who is all by herself alone in Mumbai, sitting in that situation to go and support it. I never knew this situation would come where I would have to go public and give all my personal chats of my friend Sushant and myself on my Instagram. This is such a cheap thing to do. But today, I had to do that because I also have a life and I have to save myself."

On the family members not clarifying lawyers statement, "Their family is not in Mumbai. Someone is in Patna, someone is in the US, someone is in Delhi, someone is in Chandigarh. Please understand their mindset right now. The entire country is after them, the media is after them. They are not looking at what is happening to me. They are not friendly to me, they don't know me that they will come and save my allegation. They have to fight for their brother which they are doing. We have to fight our own battle."

Here's the full interview:

Recently, Sandip made several chats with Sushant, his sister Meetu Singh and others live on Instagram as he wanted to debunk all rumours that were going on about him in the media. Further, he even shared a letter from the Mauritius authorities regarding certain allegations that were being put on him. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. Sandip was among the first persons who was present at the spot.

