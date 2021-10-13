EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi underwent a 3 month action training for Om: The Battle Within with Aditya Roy Kapur

After Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi is gearing up for an action packed thriller, Om: The Battle Within, with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress insists that it has been a special journey as she got to discover an entirely new side of her as an actor. “I am doing an action film after doing an intensely romantic part. I am now looking forward to what all I can do in the future. I feel my fans will love it,” she shares, adding further, “We have been tight lipped about my character and I am excited to surprise the audience.”

She reveals that much like Aditya, even hers is an action packed role and she has to prep a lot of the character. “The physical prep was very rigorous because you have to build the stamina for these long days of action on the set. I also learnt specialized skills in various forms of fights and also use of weapons. We trained for 3 months and being a dancer really helped as the hand eye coordination is already there,” she adds.

And the prep and journey of the shoot was not injury free. “There will always be injuries because we are up on the harnesses – flying and jumping around, I actually suffered a knee injury in school and that kept troubling me. There were many days in pain, but we found ways around it.” Sanjana informs that being a trained dancer, she would love to do a dance based film going forward. “I would love to do a dance film. I can’t do a musical because your ears will be in pain the day you hear me sing. I have learnt Kathak and Jazz all my life and 100 percent, I will do a dance film.”

She signs off promising a new film announcement in a month. “I can’t tell you more about the film, but the announcement will happen in about a month,” she concludes.

