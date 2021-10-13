EXCLUSIVE: After Amitabh Bachchan, R Balki in talks to direct Abhishek Bachchan in a cricket based drama

Earlier in the week, director R Balki announced that his next, titled Chup, is a psychological thriller and will feature Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in lead. And now, we have learnt that the filmmaker is on the verge of finalizing the cast of his next project too. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Balki’s next is a cricket-based drama with Abhishek Bachchan in lead.

“R Balki has always been close to the Bachchan Family and over the last few years, has been discussing the possibilities of collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan on a feature film. Things have finally fallen in place as the two have initiated advanced conversations for a cricket-based film. It would feature Jr. Bachchan as a left-handed batsman,” revealed a source close to the development.

The yet untitled film will go on floors sometime next year, once Abhishek wraps up shooting for the third season of Amazon Prime Original, Breathe. “Balki too will finish work on the post production of Chup by then. Apart from this cricket-based film, he has also locked the screenplay for a human drama, which he plans to make with Sunny Deol, Revathi and Shruti Haasan. However, it has been delayed for now as Sunny will be busy shooting for Gadar 2 over the next 6 months,” the source added.

Interestingly, Balki’s cricket story features both the male and female protagonist as cricketers and the team is on the hunt for the right name to come on board as the female counterpart. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming films include Bob Biswas and Dasvi, which will release sometime in the first quarter of 2022. Details on the status quo of Balki’s next with Sunny, Revathy and Shruti Haasan is still awaited.

