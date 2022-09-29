EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s robot rom-com with Dinesh Vijan on floors in November
While Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a robotic expert and Kriti Sanon playing the role of a robot. Read Details
Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Shahid Kapoor is uniting with producer, Dinesh Vijan on a unique romantic comedy set in Mumbai and UK. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead, and the team is in the process of getting a big ensemble on board. It was then reported that the film will be a robot-based romantic comedy with Shahid Kapoor as a robotic expert and Kriti Sanon playing the role of a robot. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Amit Joshi directorial will go on floors by November 2022.
“There have been several speculations around the film not taking off, but now, we can confirm that the unique love story kicks off by early November with a start-to-finish schedule. It’s a fresh concept and a fresh pairing, and all energies at Maddock are aligned to take the film on floors. The pre-production work has already begun and come October, the acting workshops will also begin with the two leads – Shahid and Kriti,” revealed a source close to the development.
Over the years, Maddock has built an image of curating unique content, and the yet untitled robot-based romantic comedy is among their most anticipated projects. It will be shot in India and Europe over the coming few months and release in 2023 on the big screen.
Meanwhile, the banner’s next is Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and touted to be a one of its kind creature/monster comedy. The trailer announcement video will be out tomorrow as the film gears up for a November 25 release. They have also Tehraan with John Abraham under their kitty alongside an airforce-based action drama with Akshay Kumar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
