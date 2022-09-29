EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s robot rom-com with Dinesh Vijan on floors in November

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Shahid Kapoor is uniting with producer, Dinesh Vijan on a unique romantic comedy set in Mumbai and UK. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead, and the team is in the process of getting a big ensemble on board. It was then reported that the film will be a robot-based romantic comedy with Shahid Kapoor as a robotic expert and Kriti Sanon playing the role of a robot. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Amit Joshi directorial will go on floors by November 2022.

“There have been several speculations around the film not taking off, but now, we can confirm that the unique love story kicks off by early November with a start-to-finish schedule. It’s a fresh concept and a fresh pairing, and all energies at Maddock are aligned to take the film on floors. The pre-production work has already begun and come October, the acting workshops will also begin with the two leads – Shahid and Kriti,” revealed a source close to the development.