  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman breaks silence on being accused of politicizing Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In the beginning, Shekhar Suman was pulled up by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for allegedly politicizing the actor's death. But here, in this exclusive video interview, he takes the question head on. Watch what he had to say, inside.
32006 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman breaks silence on being accused of politicizing Sushant Singh Rajput's deathEXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman breaks silence on being accused of politicizing Sushant Singh Rajput's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One actor who had been constantly rallying to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput from the very beginning has to be Shekhar Suman. The veteran actor has been fighting and running a campaign in the Kedarnath star's death case ever since the police announced it a suicide. But in the process, several including Sushant's family members had accused Suman of politicizing the Bollywood star's death. 

Right after the unfortunate demise of Sushant, the veteran actor had visited his hometown to pay his condolences to the family. But he had also organised a special meeting, which involved a few political faces from Bihar. It's then that the family leveled serious allegations against him, complaining that he wanted to leverage the situation to further his political career. Now, in an exclusive conversation with us at Pinkvilla, Suman has finally responded to all the detractors and made his point clear.

He shares, "I was the first one to start this (campaign) and I went to Patna because I wanted to share his father's grief. I went there to gather political support for the movement I start #justiceforsushant. Tejashwi Yadav came but Nitish Kumar ji couldn't meet me. I met the Governor here. How is it politicizing? It's political support and now, we are moving ahead with that only. Of course, there will be political parties politicizing it. But how would I politicize it?"

ALSO READ: EXPLOSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved & there's a mastermind: Shekhar Suman

He further adds, "I needed support because nobody was coming forward from the industry to speak for him. I was absolutely alone and had a few fans helping me in the movement. So I went there to gather that support and it's absolutely idiotic to say that I'm politicizing the situation. Tejashwi Yadav had asked for a press conference where they specifically began it saying that it was a non-political meeting and it was only to support the forum. It's foolish to say anything else. The truth is out, and I don't need to say anything anymore," he signed off. 

Watch the interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement