EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman breaks silence on being accused of politicizing Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In the beginning, Shekhar Suman was pulled up by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for allegedly politicizing the actor's death. But here, in this exclusive video interview, he takes the question head on. Watch what he had to say, inside.

One actor who had been constantly rallying to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput from the very beginning has to be Shekhar Suman. The veteran actor has been fighting and running a campaign in the Kedarnath star's death case ever since the police announced it a suicide. But in the process, several including Sushant's family members had accused Suman of politicizing the Bollywood star's death.

Right after the unfortunate demise of Sushant, the veteran actor had visited his hometown to pay his condolences to the family. But he had also organised a special meeting, which involved a few political faces from Bihar. It's then that the family leveled serious allegations against him, complaining that he wanted to leverage the situation to further his political career. Now, in an exclusive conversation with us at Pinkvilla, Suman has finally responded to all the detractors and made his point clear.

He shares, "I was the first one to start this (campaign) and I went to Patna because I wanted to share his father's grief. I went there to gather political support for the movement I start #justiceforsushant. Tejashwi Yadav came but Nitish Kumar ji couldn't meet me. I met the Governor here. How is it politicizing? It's political support and now, we are moving ahead with that only. Of course, there will be political parties politicizing it. But how would I politicize it?"

He further adds, "I needed support because nobody was coming forward from the industry to speak for him. I was absolutely alone and had a few fans helping me in the movement. So I went there to gather that support and it's absolutely idiotic to say that I'm politicizing the situation. Tejashwi Yadav had asked for a press conference where they specifically began it saying that it was a non-political meeting and it was only to support the forum. It's foolish to say anything else. The truth is out, and I don't need to say anything anymore," he signed off.

Watch the interview right here:

