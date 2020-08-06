EXPLOSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved & there's a mastermind: Shekhar Suman

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman made shocking revelations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, shared how he thinks he was brutally murdered and why the CBI probe has united the nation. Watch exclusive video inside.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves across the nation and the mystery around his passing away continues even over 50 days post his demise. But the Supreme Court has given a historic judgment ordering a CBI probe into the Sushant case, following the major public outrage and sentiment on social media. His family members, friends and fans are rejoicing because it's one step closer to getting #JusticeForSushant.

One industry face who stood by his statement from the very beginning is Shekhar Suman. He had been instrumental in his quest to get a CBI probe for the late actor and now with that happening, we got him for a chat on the whole case. "I have always called it a murder from the first day. I never said it's a murder or a suicide. You can see that right from the beginning, the narrative was set for a suicide theory. We need to be very thankful to the cop who was there and illegally sent out pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput. I think the actor episode, story emanated from there when people closed upon the photographs and said it looked like a clear cut case of murder being passed off as suicide."

ALSO READ: EXPLOSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty alleged Sushant Singh Rajput's sister molested her; separated the siblings: Lawyer

Adding more visible evidences, Suman tells us, "The mark was suspicious because it was a symmetrical mark that formed an O. Normally, when a person hangs himself, the mark goes from the neck above probably taking bit of the chain, close to the ear. Also his face was not distorted; it seemed he was probably drugged and then murdered. He used to write so much and he would have obviously left a suicide note. It wasn't there. Why would Sushant put the lives of people close to him in danger or jeopardize their future by not writing a suicide note? It would bring everyone under suspicion. "

The veteran actor, in an explosive interview, makes shocking revelations about Rhea Chakraborty and her involvement in Sushant's death but he also discusses why there could be a bigger mastermind planning this whole thing. "I'm not exonerating her; I definitely am saying Rhea Chakraborty is the culprit. In her own way, what she was doing, she had an agenda. Maybe she's involved with the mastermind. Who knows? That's why we want a CBI enquiry for the facts to come out. She's part of the script and the game. But Rhea could be a smaller fish used for small time crimes. There could be bigger minds maneuvering her."

Watch the EXPLOSIVE interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×