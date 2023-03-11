EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao to start Stree 2 from July; Amar Kaushik to direct

Back in 2017, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led horror comedy, Stree, proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office with collections in north of Rs 125 crore. The film played a key role in making horror comedies a mainstream genre in Hindi Film Industry. And now, 6 years after Stree, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that things are fast moving at the Maddock Office in Khar to take Stree 2 on floors. According to sources, Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are all gearing up to start Stree 2 in July 2023.

Stree 2 script locked

“Stree is a game changer for everyone at Maddock and at this point in time, all the energies are invested to come up with an experience better than the first film. The script is almost locked and work is in progress on the dialogue draft. Stree 2 moves into the pre-production stage by April and the makers are targeting to take it on floors from July this year,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will return to the franchise to go on newer and bigger adventures.

“Apart from the two leads, Stree 2 will also have a special appearance of Varun Dhawan as Bhediya. Stree 2 would be the first film where characters of the horror universe start jumping into each other’s narrative. While Bhediya also had a brief appearance from Stree team, it was merely in the end credit sequence and not a part of screenplay,” the source added.

Dinesh Vijan's upcoming films

Apart from Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan has already started shooting for another horror comedy titled Munjha. The features Sharvari Wagh along with many other credible actors from the Hindi Film Industry in the ensemble. It’s directed by Aditya Satpodar. Dinesh Vijan has another film on floors at the moment – the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led robo based rom com directed by Amit Rai. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

