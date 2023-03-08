EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to start Dinesh Vijan’s Sky Force from May

The Khiladi of Hindi Film Industry, Akshay Kumar, is at present on a tour to the US for his live concert titled The Entertainers. Soon after, he will air dash to Europe to commence work on the international schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor will be shooting for this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial with Tiger Shroff through summer and call it a wrap by end of April. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay will commence work on a new film from the month of May.

Akshay Kumar to start Sky Force from May

“Akshay Kumar is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time on an aerial action drama titled Sky Force. The actor plays the role of Indian Air Force Officer and the film celebrates one of the biggest victories of Indian Air Force. The story is based on true events and the team is looking to start working on Sky Force from May 2023,” revealed a source close to the development.

The pre-production work is currently going on in full swing, and according to sources, Sky Force will also introduce a fresh face to the Hindi Film Industry. “It has Akshay Kumar as an Indian Air Force Officer and he will be joined by a new comer playing his junior. The film has an interesting track of mentor and protegee, side by side all the action and drama,” the source added.

Akshay Kumar to play an Indian Air Force Officer

In Sky Force, Akshay will be seen as an air force officer for the first time and the film will be an ode to the IAF. “There’s lot of research that has gone into the script and the team wants to celebrate the Indian Air Force with ample of responsibility. Even the action sequences in the film will be heroic but rooted in realism,” the source concluded.

Sky Force is the second Akshay Kumar film that is in the production for a 2024 opening. His Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan too might hit the big screen in first quarter of next year. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

