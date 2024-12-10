EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor reacts to completing 15 years in film industry; says, ‘The best is yet to come'

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut in February 2010 and has become one of the most successful leading ladies in the industry. Recently, the actress opened up about her 15-year-long journey, expressing her gratitude and assured fans that her best is yet to come.

It's a big milestone to complete 15 years in Hindi cinema. Talking about the same with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Shraddha Kapoor shared that she doesn't feel that her journey has been that long and it rather feels like she just started a little while back. The actress believes that she hasn't done many films in the industry over this timeframe. For those unaware, Shraddha has been selective about her and works in one or two films a year.

Take a look:

Despite her success, she reflected her humble side and promised the audience that her best performance is yet to come, and she is excited to do more work that will come her way in the future.

Kapoor said, "It doesn't feel like it's been that long, it really doesn't feel like it's only been like yesterday. I feel like the best is yet to come, and actually, I have not done so many films, and that is why I feel there is so much more to do, so yeah, I am excited about the times ahead."

The actress quickly expressed her gratitude when asked about her experience in the last 15 years and how it has been for her. She also gushed about getting the opportunity to do what she loves and fulfill her childhood dream of acting.

"It's been amazing. I feel like I get to do what I love to do. It's been my childhood dream to be part of amazing films and work with amazing people. So it's really a dream come true and this whole time I have no complaints about it. I just have a lot of gratitude," the actress stated.

Shraddha Kapoor debuted in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Teen Patti in 2010. But, it was her hit film Aashiqui 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, that brought her into the limelight in 2013.

Over the years, she has strengthened her place in Bollywood with successful films like Ek Villain, Stree, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and more. The actress's versatile performances, charm, and humble attitude make her one of the most popular stars in the film industry.

