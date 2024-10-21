Aditya Roy Kapur recalls ‘tough’ period after back-to-back box office failures: ‘There have been vulnerable moments’

Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur, known for delivering several hits, recently opened up about facing some ‘vulnerable moments’ in his career. Reflecting on a ‘tough period’ when back-to-back flops left him out of work, he shared how crucial it was to have a strong support system to lean on. He emphasized that having friends and family by his side was the key to pulling through those challenging times.

During his conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about various challenging phases in his life that left him feeling vulnerable. He recounted experiences ranging from academic failures and health scares to struggling with film flops.

The Night Manager actor reflected on how some of his films didn’t resonate, and he found himself disenchanted with the roles being offered at the time. “There have been vulnerable moments, like films not working or when one hasn’t had work. A few films didn’t do well, and I didn’t like anything (that was being offered), maybe because I was vulnerable at that point of time,” he said.

This tough period, marked by a lack of work and dissatisfaction, underscored the importance of having a strong support system. He said, “It was a tough period where I wasn’t liking anything and not working for a while.” Aditya acknowledged that the encouragement of friends and family was instrumental in helping him navigate those difficult moments.

When Kareena inquired about how he copes with failures, Aditya explained that his approach varies depending on the film. He highlighted the significant investment of time and effort that goes into making a movie, including the intense promotional activities that build up anticipation. After dedicating nearly a year to a project, the impact of a flop can be profound.

He also noted that the exhilarating buildup can make a film’s failure feel particularly jarring. It stings, and he admitted that it takes time to process the disappointment and come to terms with it.

Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut in 2009 with the film London Dreams, featuring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. He garnered significant attention in 2013 with his breakout role in Aashiqui 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Since then, he has starred in a string of popular films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ok Jaanu, and Kalank.

His latest project, The Night Manager, marked his debut in the OTT space. Aditya is set to appear next in Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, where he shares the screen with Sara Ali Khan. This film is a sequel to the 2007 hit Life In A Metro and features a talented ensemble cast, including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher.

