Shraddha Kapoor in pink saree look with belt at Red Sea Film Festival is just enough to take notes for wedding season

When it comes to stealing the show, Shraddha Kapoor knows exactly how to do it! She made headlines at the Red Sea Film Festival in a fish-tail gown and we are still getting over that. And now, in a new and latest look, a dreamy pink saree, Shraddha proved that there is no such thing as too much glam when all eyes are on you. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Shraddha reached the Red Sea Film Festival draped in a custom-made pink saree from Ekaya Banaras and it is all things classy and elegant. Shraddha wore the most beautiful plain saree in vibrant pink and proved that no matter the scale and occasion, less is truly more and can make you stand out from the crowd. She draped it all in the most traditional style and added that elegance we wanted to see. But in true Shraddha style, she didn’t just take the basic route, and why would she- She’s a Stree, she can indeed do anything!

She made the saree look fun with a bold brown belt around her waist. Now that's how you refresh a traditional look and make it your own! That belt broke the monotony, drew eyes to her form, and gave the outfit an edge that turned heads.

The saree’s companion? A gorgeous strapless blouse, vividly embroidered with silver work that was just enough sparkle for the occasional touch. The blouse hit a great compromise between modern elegance and traditional charm, making sure Shraddha looked glamorous whilst attending the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Less is indeed more comes to accessories too. Shraddha opted for just a delicate diamond choker, which brought in just enough bling without overpowering her entire style. Just enough to make her dazzle but not so much as to detract from the beauty of the saree itself.

Her makeup was soft but striking, featuring soft blush on her cheeks, minimal shimmery eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, and a dab of pink on her lips, all presenting Shraddha with a fresh and glowing look. With her hair left open, it added to the easy, breezy vibe of the ensemble, making her look like she just stepped out of a dream.

It wasn't just one of Shraddha Kapoor's appearances at the Red Sea Film Festival; it was more of a whole mood. In a very chic yet edgy adaptation of the saree, she introduced a whole new world of infusing modern energy into tradition. Now, this look? Definitely one for the books!

