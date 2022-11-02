EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani scouting wedding venues in Chandigarh

A source close to Sidharth Malhotra told Pinkvilla that the Shershaah jodi has been scouting wedding locations for a month and we have learnt that one of the luxurious properties that Kiara & Sid contacted was Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, it is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had got married.

'Rumoured' lovebirds but 'soon-to-get-married' Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's wedding is actually happening! Though the 'When' and 'Where' is not certain but Pinkvilla has brought you a super information on the upcoming wedding that will leave the shippers rejoicing (for real)!

Source added, "They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have often been the subject of wedding questions ever since they sort of confirmed their relationship on Koffee with Karan. On the controversial talk show, both Sidharth and Kiara hinted dating each other and Karan also made sure to get out some masaledaar information from them. Coincidentally, Shahid Kapoor had also hinted at a wedding when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Kiara Advani.

Chandigarh or Goa or their balcony, wherever the two decide to get married, we are desperately waiting for the wedding festivities to begun and also, the pictures! We love when there is romance in the air.

