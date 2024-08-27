Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 13: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy film rakes Rs 12.5 crore

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, saw its first significant drop on its 13th Day. For the first time, the movie registered a number lower than Rs 15 crore. This is a surreal trend in a time when biggies have failed at the box office miserably.

The horror-comedy movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, collected in the vicinity of Rs 12.5 crore on its third Tuesday, which is pretty impressive.

Stree 2 collects Rs 12.5 crore on Day 13, inches closer to KGF Chapter 2

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee alongside the lead pair, Stree 2 continues to spin the wheel at the box office. The movie has seen its first major drop today. Reportedly, Stree 2 registered a 30% dip on its third Tuesday, ending up earning around Rs 12.5 net at the box office. The total cume of Stree 2 in 13 days stands at Rs 416 crore net in India.

Rajkummar Rao's movie is inching toward the lifetime box office collection of KGF Chapter 2. According to trends, Stree 2 is likely to surpass the Yash starrer in a couple of days, and then it will begin its journey to hit the big milestone of Rs 500 crore.

Stree 2 is performing exceptionally well in overseas locations, eyeing over USD 15 million final

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the horror-comedy movie is not only performing well at the domestic box office but also in overseas territories. Stree 2 has already surpassed USD 10 million in foreign markets, with the United States, the Middle East, and Canada being the top three performers.

The movie is assured to fetch around USD 15 million by the end of its theatrical run in overseas locations. Even the possibility of hitting USD 17 million to USD 18 million can also not be undermined, noting down the fact that horror-comedy doesn't have much competition in the upcoming weeks.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections of Stree 2 are as Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.75 crore 1 Rs 52.25 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 37 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 19.5 crore 8 Rs 17.5 crore 9 Rs 18.5 crore 10 Rs 33 crore 11 Rs 42 crore 12 Rs 18 crore 13 Rs 12.5 crore Total Rs 416 crore in 13 days in India

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

