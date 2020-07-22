EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was humble, gave me an equal playing field: Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi

Debuting opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, actress Sanjana Sanghi opens up on how the late Bollywood star's humility surprised her and how he helped her throughout the filming of an emotionally heavy film.

In a seven year long film career, Sushant Singh Rajput delivered several successful films and was revered as one of the best performers from the younger generation. And he's also been one actor who's worked with the maximum number of debutante heroines. From Vaani Kapoor to , Sara Ali Khan to Sanjana Sanghi now, many actresses had SSR as their first hero.

When Kedarnath was hitting the marquee, Sara spoke about how supportive and helpful Sushant was to her, during the entire filming of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Now, with Dil Bechara up for a digital release this Friday, we asked Sanjana about Sushant and she had a similar thing to say about the late star. "I didn't realise it till I started shooting for the film. Dil Bechara is plonked on Kizie's shoulders; it's a story being told through her eyes. Sushant had complete humility in knowing that; it's not a surprise. It's rare because we tend to tell stories from the male gaze up until now. There was complete acceptance of that. His craft, his control over the technique is so heightened. I just always say is because he's forever. I can't say was; it doesn't come."

She further adds that Sushant gave her an equal footing in the film, despite being a star and senior to her. "Sushant gave me my side of the football playing field. That side was his, this side was mine. He said, 'We will keep passing the ball, but otherwise we are dribbling on our own'. And that is everything." Clearly, the industry didn't just lose a shining star but also a gem of a human being.

