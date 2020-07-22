  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was humble, gave me an equal playing field: Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi

Debuting opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, actress Sanjana Sanghi opens up on how the late Bollywood star's humility surprised her and how he helped her throughout the filming of an emotionally heavy film.
3041 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was humble, gave me an equal playing field: Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana SanghiEXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was humble, gave me an equal playing field: Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a seven year long film career, Sushant Singh Rajput delivered several successful films and was revered as one of the best performers from the younger generation. And he's also been one actor who's worked with the maximum number of debutante heroines. From Vaani Kapoor to Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan to Sanjana Sanghi now, many actresses had SSR as their first hero. 

When Kedarnath was hitting the marquee, Sara spoke about how supportive and helpful Sushant was to her, during the entire filming of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Now, with Dil Bechara up for a digital release this Friday, we asked Sanjana about Sushant and she had a similar thing to say about the late star. "I didn't realise it till I started shooting for the film. Dil Bechara is plonked on Kizie's shoulders; it's a story being told through her eyes. Sushant had complete humility in knowing that; it's not a surprise. It's rare because we tend to tell stories from the male gaze up until now. There was complete acceptance of that. His craft, his control over the technique is so heightened. I just always say is because he's forever. I can't say was; it doesn't come."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi breaks silence on #MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput; watch video

She further adds that Sushant gave her an equal footing in the film, despite being a star and senior to her. "Sushant gave me my side of the football playing field. That side was his, this side was mine. He said, 'We will keep passing the ball, but otherwise we are dribbling on our own'. And that is everything." Clearly, the industry didn't just lose a shining star but also a gem of a human being. 

Watch her full interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Had enough of your facade! It's revolting and pukeworthy to the core!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement