EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani & Jagan Shakti team up on Hero No. 1- A big budget action thriller

In 1997, Govinda became Hero No. 1 with David Dhawan’s comic caper. It’s a title that has gained iconic status over the years. 25 years after the film, it’s time for Tiger Shroff to be Hero No. 1 as the actor has come on board director, Jagan Shakti’s next, titled Hero No. 1, produced by Vashu and J ackky Bhagnani. It’s a big-budget action-packed thriller and is expected to go on floors in 2023.

When is Hero No. 1 going on floors?

“Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani and Jagan Shakti are looking to create a one of its kind tentpole action thrillers, with the aim to bring heroism back in a big way. And what better title than Hero No. 1 to celebrate cinema the way it’s meant to be,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that, Jagan has been committed to making a film for Pooja Entertainment, and the script of Hero No.1 is among his most ambitious dreams. “The vision is big, and the team plans to shoot the film internationally in Europe with an international action crew. The idea is to take it on floors in 2023, however, exact timelines are been worked upon,” the source added.

The pre-production work is going on in full swing at the moment, and the entire production unit is high on energy to kick off the work on this ambitious project. It’s a mission-based film, with multiple interesting characters, including a baddie. The other cast members of the film, including the leading lady and the negative lead, will be locked in a month’s time.