EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri 'excited' to work with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Reveals what she learnt from him

Triptii Dimri is on a roll! After an exemplary performance in the 2020 supernatural thriller Bulbbul, the actress will be seen in the psychological drama film Qala, which will release on Netflix on December 1. This film marks her second collaboration with director Anvitaa Dutt. While she is currently gearing up for the release of Qala, she also has an exciting project lined ahead for which she will begin shooting soon. The actress will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Triptii shared that she is extremely excited about it.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Triptii shared that she will soon begin shooting for Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, and that she is super excited! She further added that she has always been a fan of Ranbir, and that she will take it as an opportunity to learn from him. “I haven't started shooting yet. I'm going to be shooting soon for the film. I’m very very excited. I have always been a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and his work. I feel he is a brilliant actor and yeah I look at it as an opportunity to learn. I think there'll be so much for me to learn from an actor like him,” she said.

Triptii Dimri gushes over Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor

Triptii was all praise for Ranbir Kapoor and she gushed over the fact that his acting is different in every film. “You watch all his films- he is different in every film. You watch Rocket Singh, he looks like a different person. You watch Barfi, he's a completely different person and I honestly want to do that in life. I want to be different in each film,” said Dimri.

She further added that wanting to act differently in every film is something that she has learnt from Ranbir Kapoor. When she read the script of Qala, she was concerned that her acting would be very similar to her performance in Bulbbul. “That was my first worry when I read Qala. I remember having this conversation with Anvitaa. I told her that it's the two of us again. What if I act the same, what if it's very similar to Bulbbul? She said it's not going to be similar because it's a different person, a different character. That's the aim. I want to do different in each film and that is something that I have I think learned from an actor like Ranbir. So I’m very excited to act alongside him and very nervous also,” said Triptii.

About Animal

Animal is touted to be a crime drama and is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.