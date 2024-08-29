EXCLUSIVE: Trystan Gravelle Discusses Pharazon's Character Arc In Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2; 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

Trystan Gravelle has returned to season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 2, with his character stepping in to become the "force to be reckoned with." In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about what audiences can expect from his role in the upcoming episodes.

While responding to whether Gravelle’s character will be a challenger in the new season, the actor claimed the Pharazon would encounter “a lot of disgruntlement and a lot of disenchantment, which actually has been throughout the generations in numo,” hence making him tough and competitive in the upcoming season.

The Beast actor went on to explain that, as Durk quoted, this season, his character would be in an “organic solidarity,” which the earlier generations used as an element to work together. Gravelle further added that now, “there is an homogenous kind of atmosphere that’s creeped in and has now become more mechanical, and that’s where Pharazon comes into his own.”

Moreover, the actor described Pharazon as a “visionary, and not everybody around him shares that vision.”

As for his part in the show, the actor portrays an important character who stands out from the other lot of the actors. While the difference persists, Gravelle’s character is quite similar to the one written in the books.

The second season of The LOTR: The Rings of Power aired its three episodes, and most of the cast members are reprising their roles in the show.

The star cast apart from Gravelle includes Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Markella Kavenagh, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, among many others. The character of Bronwyn, portrayed by Nazanin Boniadi, will be absent for the upcoming season.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiered its first three episodes on August 29, and the remaining episodes will be dropped every Thursday until the final release on October 3.

