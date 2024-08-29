The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Twitter Review: Hit Or Miss? Check Out What Fans Are Saying

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has released its second season, and its fans have taken over all of social media. The followers of Middle Earth who have been waiting for the latest release are all hyped up and bewildered with what they experienced in the recently released first three episodes of the second season of the Amazon Prime series.

Well, they all had a pretty big reason to scream their hearts out on the internet. Sharing their personal experience of what they felt in the recent episodes of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power on X (formerly Twitter), it can be surely guessed that the series is simply amazing.

To all the age-old followers of The Lord Of The Rings’s fabled and legendary tales, the series turned out to be a blessing.

Taking to X, one fan was seen uploading a pretty huge caption, which also worked as a review. The post read that season 2 “is a TRIUMPHANT MASTERPIECE. A brilliantly crafted saga worthy of Middle-earth.”

The same user was also seen giving a shout-out to the series as he talked about the most powerful battle scenes and the “commanding performances” that the actor had delivered on screen. Meanwhile, the fan had also expressed his views on the visuals of the series and the role of Sauron.

With all of that, another follower of the LOTR franchise was noticed to exclaim, “THIS IS IT! THIS IS IT!!!”

While many can’t stop thinking about the series, others have appreciated Sauron's speech to the orcs.

Talking about the time when Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel wears the ring for the first time, an X user had called the scene “beautifully crafted.” Without a doubt, that particular scene has impressed all of the LOTR fans, especially the ones who have been following The Rings of Power dedicatedly.

The fans have rejoiced and joined their hands together again, as they are glad to be back to the Middle Earth.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 brings back Charlie Vickers as Sauron and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel. Along with them, the audience is also in for a treat as Charles Edwards will be seen as Celebrimbor, along with Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, and more having a significant role in the aforementioned series.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season 2 was released with its first three episodes on August 29, 2024. The remaining 4 episodes will be released every week on Thursdays till October 3.

