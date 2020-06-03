EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor has the perfect solutions to your boyfriend problems & dealing with a stalker ex

Vaani Kapoor gives amazing solutions to problems that people are facing during this lockdown. Watch full video inside.

In this period of lockdown, we're sure everyone's going through a tough time - physically, emotionally, or professionally. So we got your favourite stars to turn advisors and gives solutions to all the problems you must have been facing. Guess who's your Agony Aunt for the day? Vaani Kapoor! We listed a few of the issues that fans sent to us, anonymously, and asked Vaani to turn their agony aunt for a day. From insecurity issues to coming out to your family, from boyfriend problems to dealing with stalker exes, Vaani has a solution to it all.

Someone asked her, "I'm in love with a friend but I'm scared I might lose the friendship. How do I approach?" To which Vaani answers, "If he's that good a friend to you, he will understand that it's coming from a good place and good intentions. He won't stop talking to you over something like you loving him in a different way. So fine, take your chances. Because if he's a good friend, he/she will understand your value in their life and handle it more maturely."

Another one shared, "Why do exes stalk you on Instagram during quarantine?" Vaani laughs and tells us, "Because he's clearly got a lot of time, unlike me, who's busy with a lot of household chores. Now, I feel the busiest! But a lot of people have the time to check stories and all." Has Vaani faced anything similar? Pat comes the response, "Not that I know of. But if they have, good for them. I'm keeping them entertained."

Watch the full video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×