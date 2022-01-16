EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani come onboard for Nitesh Tiwari's love story; To begin shoot soon.

Looks like Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan have become a director's favourite choice. After seeing them together in Karan Johar's film Kalank, Hindi directors seemed to have loved their onscreen chemistry. Pinkvilla has learned that director Nitesh Tiwari has now signed the actors for his next film. While there were reports of Jahnvi Kapoor starring opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's next, a source close to the production revealed that Nitesh has zeroed down on Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

The film is set to be an entertaining love story which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Details of the love story are under wraps and Varun and Kiara are most likely to begin shooting in mid-February. We will have to wait and watch to see when an official announcement will be made.

Apart from Kalank and Nitesh Tiwari's film, the audience will see Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo as well. The film which is a family drama will see the two actors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

As for Varun Dhawan's lineup, the actor has some interesting projects in the pipeline for release in 2022. Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Maddock Films titled Bhediya are the confirmed releases. The actor is also in talks with Rajkumar Hirani. The duo have had multiple meetings over the last few months, and have shown keen interest in the collaboration.

In 2022, Kiara Advani will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has been slated to release in the coming months. She is also in the lead cast of Govinda Naam Mera which stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

