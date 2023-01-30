Hera Pheri 3 EXCLUSIVE: Raaj Shaandilyaa CONFIRMS being approached to direct, Here’s what he said
Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan’s names have been doing the rounds for the third instalment in the franchise.
After the success of Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006), the third part of the instalment is one of the most awaited films. It has been in the news for its leading man’s casting, as Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan’s names have been doing the rounds for a few months now. While an official confirmation on that is still awaited, Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa has been approached to helm the project. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the director confirmed the news.
“Yes it's true. Though I’ll take the decision once I finish with Dream Girl 2. I’ll get officially involved in the scripting of the film as well, but after I am done with my ongoing commitment. Discussions keep happening but things will roll after we sign the contract and come on the same page,” shares Raaj Shaandilyaa. He is presently busy with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2, for which they have already completed 95 percent of the shoot.
This is the first time that Ayushmann and Ananya are doing a film together, and during an earlier conversation, Raaj had informed that his aim was to bring a fresh pair on screen. He had said that Ayushmann has worked with many actresses in the past, but this pairing hasn't been explored earlier. “Additionally, Ananya has never played a role like this in the past, and it’s looking really new onscreen. We all got along really well on the set, and have shot for Dream Girl 2 in Agra and in Mumbai,” the filmmaker had said.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty too had shared his favourite memory from the sets of Hera Pheri. “We were joined at the hip when we did Hera Pheri. Priyadarshan (director) made sure that we looked our characters. Zero makeup, clothes not ironed, the timing of comedy, rehearsals, the dominance of Babu Bhai, two action heroes dropping their body language completely and accepting Paresh Rawal as your boss, the characters around it like Khadak Singh, Kabira...all of them were so interesting. Hera Pheri itself was a very memorable shoot for us and from day 1, we knew that we were on a super hit track,” the actor had said.
