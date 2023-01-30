Hera Pheri 3 EXCLUSIVE: Raaj Shaandilyaa CONFIRMS being approached to direct, Here’s what he said

After the success of Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006), the third part of the instalment is one of the most awaited films. It has been in the news for its leading man’s casting, as Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan’s names have been doing the rounds for a few months now. While an official confirmation on that is still awaited, Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa has been approached to helm the project. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the director confirmed the news.

“Yes it's true. Though I’ll take the decision once I finish with Dream Girl 2. I’ll get officially involved in the scripting of the film as well, but after I am done with my ongoing commitment. Discussions keep happening but things will roll after we sign the contract and come on the same page,” shares Raaj Shaandilyaa. He is presently busy with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2, for which they have already completed 95 percent of the shoot.