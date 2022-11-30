EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 to now release on THIS date
Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Its first part was released in 2019.
After receiving an encouraging response for the 2019 comedy film - Dream Girl, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor reunited for Dream Girl 2, and Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ananya Panday has joined the cast of this much awaited sequel. Then recently it was reported that Ekta had preponed Dream Girl 2’s release date from June 29 to June 23, after her filmmaker-friend Sajid Nadiadwala requested her to not release the film on the same day as his next production - Satya Prem Ki Katha - which is headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
Pinkvilla now has a new update on Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday led Dream Girl 2. According to a source close to the development, the film will now be unveiled on July 7, 2023. An official announcement will be made soon. Meanwhile, the shooting is currently underway, and Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee too are a part of this Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial. Besides Ayushmann, the first part of Dream Girl had also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Ayushmann Khurrana busy with An Action Hero promotions
Furthermore, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in director Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero with Jaideep Ahlawat. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor had opened up on the impact of social media on stardom. “Of course, the mystery around a star will definitely go if you are on a social media platform, but it works for me because I am that relatable guy. I started as a radio presenter, theatre actor, television anchor. I have always been close to the grass root level, to the lowest common denominator. So, it really works for me if I show a certain personality of mine on social media. Because I am that guy who has built the career around myself as a relatable guy - as a guy next door. Of course, I am breaking away from the genre after 10 years, but that doesn’t change my core. So, I have to be approachable, because that’s me,” Ayushmann had said.
