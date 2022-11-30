EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 to now release on THIS date

After receiving an encouraging response for the 2019 comedy film - Dream Girl, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor reunited for Dream Girl 2, and Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ananya Panday has joined the cast of this much awaited sequel. Then recently it was reported that Ekta had preponed Dream Girl 2’s release date from June 29 to June 23, after her filmmaker-friend Sajid Nadiadwala requested her to not release the film on the same day as his next production - Satya Prem Ki Katha - which is headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Pinkvilla now has a new update on Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday led Dream Girl 2. According to a source close to the development, the film will now be unveiled on July 7, 2023. An official announcement will be made soon. Meanwhile, the shooting is currently underway, and Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee too are a part of this Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial. Besides Ayushmann, the first part of Dream Girl had also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha.