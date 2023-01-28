Dream Girl 2 EXCLUSIVE: Raaj Shaandilyaa on casting Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Shares shoot update
This is the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have collaborated for a movie.
Director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is one of the most awaited films of the year. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker informed that they have completed shooting for 95 percent of the film. “It’s a completely different story than the first one. We might have one or two characters from the original film, but rest everything is completely different. Dream Girl 2 promises double the fun and laughter,” says Raaj Shaandilyaa.
He further adds, “It’s difficult to describe the film in one line as there are so many characters in it. I had finished writing Dream Girl 2 in 2020-2021, but to bring everyone together took a while. This is not a sequel where one takes the story forward, Dream Girl 2 is a part of the franchise and is a completely different narrative.”
This is the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have collaborated for a movie. “Our aim was to bring a fresh pair on screen. Ayushmann has worked with many actresses in the past, but this pairing hasn't been explored before. Additionally, Ananya has never played a role like this in the past, and it’s looking really new onscreen. We all got along really well on the set, and have shot for Dream Girl 2 in Agra and in Mumbai,” shares Raaj Shaandilyaa.
He also talks about his equation with Ayushmann Khurrana. “When you work on a good film, usually the actor and director forge a strong bond. Ayushmann has always been a director’s actor. In fact, our bond has become so strong that whenever I write any script, I pitch it to him first. If he says no, then I take it to someone else,” Raaj Shaandilyaa signs off.
