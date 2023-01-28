Dream Girl 2 EXCLUSIVE: Raaj Shaandilyaa on casting Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Shares shoot update

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is one of the most awaited films of the year. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker informed that they have completed shooting for 95 percent of the film. “It’s a completely different story than the first one. We might have one or two characters from the original film, but rest everything is completely different. Dream Girl 2 promises double the fun and laughter,” says Raaj Shaandilyaa.

He further adds, “It’s difficult to describe the film in one line as there are so many characters in it. I had finished writing Dream Girl 2 in 2020-2021, but to bring everyone together took a while. This is not a sequel where one takes the story forward, Dream Girl 2 is a part of the franchise and is a completely different narrative.”