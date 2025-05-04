The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 4: Sanjay Dutt's horror-comedy stays flat with Rs 50 lakh net on Sunday

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 4: The latest horror-comedy offering from Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-led film The Bhootnii arrived in cinemas on May 1, 2025. It also stars Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari among the leads and is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Ever since its release, the film has remained a low performer at the box office. Rs 50 lakh today, Sunday.

On its opening Thursday, The Bhootnii grossed Rs 60 lakh at the Indian box office. On its second day, a Friday, the film dropped to Rs 35 lakh. The weekend gave it a chance to climb the box office charts, and it saw minimal growth to Rs 50 lakh on Day 3.

Standing in the same position, the horror-comedy ended its Sunday with a Rs 50 lakh net business. Now, the total 4-day extended opening weekend business of the film stands at just Rs 1.95 crore.

The Bhootnii had a very low performance in its advance booking, and the trajectory seems to continue even after the film’s release. Released in a clash with Ajay Devgn’s latest thriller Raid 2, the Sanjay Dutt starrer is performing at a very low level till now.

Alongside Raid 2, the theaters also have Thunderbolts, Ground Zero, and Kesari Chapter 2 running. These many releases seem to distract the audience from the Sanjay Dutt film, resulting in barely any hype for The Bhootnii in its initial days.

The Bhootnii is also Sanjay Dutt’s theatrical comeback in Bollywood after Shamshera. While the actor did play a leading character in Double iSmart and Leo as well, the two were Telugu and Tamil films, respectively. As his next, the actor would be seen back on the big screen very soon with Housefull 5.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

The Bhootnii is currently running in theaters near you.

