'Want to direct Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Varun Dhawan': Puri Jagannadh on his future plans

Puri Jagannadh is all set for his maiden Pan India Film, Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan. The film is gearing up for a release on August 25 and the filmmaker is confident to entertain the audience with his mass entertainer. He informs that the working title of the film was Fighter, but they eventually had to change it since the same title was registered with another producer. For those unaware, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s next film together is titled Fighter. “My working title was Fighter, but then, I had to change it. The title Liger comes from the script. Father is a lion, mother is a Tiger and their son is Liger,” he smiles.

Puri informs that he is a die hard cinema lover, and his films are often inspired by stories he grew up reading. “I used to read a lot of books and my conflicts come from those books. I love commercial cinema and hence, I always create strong and tough characters,” he informs. Puri believes that Liger is his career best film. “I truly think, Liger is my best film in terms of the quality and efforts taken. This is also the costliest film of my career and I like it,” he insists and calls his hero, Vijay a “very genuine actor.” Puri says, “Vijay never pretends and he is very natural in front of the camera. I think people love him because he is very genuine.”

Puri’s next is JGM with Vijay and the duo will be shooting for it in Morocco from next month. However, after JGM, Puri is very keen to make a film with a Hindi star. “It’s actually my dream to make Hindi films now. I have a script for Salman Khan. I have been trying to make a film with him since the release of Wanted. I love Salman sir and I hope I get the chance to direct him one day.” Puri has a 10 year plan in place and wishes to collaborate with a lot of actors from the Hindi Film Industry. For those unaware, Puri is the man behind the original version of Wanted and Simmba to name some. “I want to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. I love all the Khan’s, but I want to do a film with Salman sir,” he smiles.

Meanwhile, Puri is currently busy with the promotions of Liger.

