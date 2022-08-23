EXCLUSIVE: Puri Jagannadh wants to remake Businessman in Hindi; Feels it can be a franchise with Mahesh Babu

Puri Jagannadh is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated action drama, Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead. The film releases in multiple Indian languages, thereby bagging the term Pan India film. Puri is best known in the Hindi belts for being the director of the original Telugu versions of Wanted (Pokiri) and Simmba (Temper). He also directed Amitabh Bachchan in Buddha Hoga Tera Baap. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Puri Jagannadh informed that he wants to remake the Mahesh Babu film, Businessman in Hindi

“I really want to remake Businessman. The hero’s character has a lot of scope. It’s a dialogue-based film and I feel, it would have great potential in the Hindi belts. I hope, I get a chance to rework on the idea and make it for the Hindi audience soon,” says Puri. A remake aside, Puri feels that Businessman is one film which can also be turned into a franchise for the Telugu audience with Mahesh Babu in the lead.

“Businessman can easily be turned into a franchise. There’s so much more that I can do with the character. Same for Pokiri as well. I had an idea for the part 2 of both the films in early 2010s, but then, Mahesh sir was busy with other films. We never discussed the sequels then and hence, both films never took off,” Puri added.

Puri in an interaction with us had also opened up about his wish to make more Hindi films in the times to come. The filmmaker wants to make a film with his favourite Khan, Salman, in the times to come. Among the younger actors, he wants to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

