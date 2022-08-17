EXCLUSIVE: ‘JGM is my dream story’ says Puri Jagannadh; ‘Vijay was bowled over by the idea’ adds Charmy Kaur

Puri Jagannadh and Charmy Kaur are all geared up for the release of their maiden collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, Liger. While the film releases on August 25, the trio is all set to fly off to Morocco for a marathon schedule of their next collaboration – JGM: Jana Gana Mana. Puri informs that it’s his dream story, which he was trying to make at one point of time with Mahesh Babu. “It’s my dream story, that I wrote around 10 years back. I have been waiting to make it with the right actor,” says Puri.

The filmmaker adds, “I had announced it once with Mahesh. Both of us wanted to do it, but the things didn’t materialize then. While doing Liger, Vijay asked me about JGM and I narrated it to him. He got excited by the idea. It’s a very big film and we have got international technicians on board. We are planning a big schedule in Morocco next month.” Charmy exclaims that JGM after Liger was a surprise to everyone. “While spending time with Vijay, he casually asked about JGM,” she recalls.

Going back in time, she adds, “Puri sir shared the concept and Vijay was bowled over by the idea. He took the full narration and said, ‘we are doing this’. JGM was a surprise to everyone.” Charmy confirms that the film will be a Pan India release in 2023. “We aim to release it on August 3, 2023. We will be in Morocco for two and a half months to shoot some very high scale war sequences with Hollywood stunt coordinator, Cedric Proust.” JGM features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Puri’s next, Liger features Vijay with Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan. It marks the entry of Vijay in the Hindi markets. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Liger and JGM.

