Exploring Yeo Jin Goo's versatile roles in Hotel del Luna, Link: Eat Love Kill, Beyond Evil and more on his birthday

Beloved actor Yeo Jin Goo celebrates his birthday today, August 13. He began his career as a child actor, making his debut in the film Sad Movie in 2005. Known as the Nation's Little Brother, he portrayed younger versions of lead characters in films and television series such as A Frozen Flower in 2008, Giant, Moon Embracing the Sun in 2012, and Missing You. Yeo Jin Goo is also celebrated for his role in the action thriller Hwayi: A Monster Boy, where he played the title character and won the Best New Actor award at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

From playing the younger versions of beloved K-drama heroes to winning hearts as the charming manager in Hotel del Luna, Yeo Jin Goo has seamlessly transitioned from his child actor image to become one of the industry’s most sought-after leading men. His impressive versatility and growth have solidified his status as a top actor. On the occasion of star turning 27 lets explore some of his more diverse roles!

Orange Marmalade

In a fantasy Korea where vampires and humans have learned to coexist—albeit with lingering distrust and separation—vampire high school student Baek Ri (played by Seolhyun) strives to live a normal life while keeping her being a vampire a secret. Her world is turned upside down when she falls for a human named Jung Jae Min (played by Yeo Jin Goo). This series marked Yeo Jin Goo's first leading role, earning him the Best New Actor Award at the 2015 KBS Drama Awards. If you enjoy a blend of fantasy with everyday school dilemmas, this drama is sure to captivate you.

Advertisement

Circle

At 11 years old, twins Kim Woo Jin (played by Yeo Jin Goo) and Kim Bum Gyun (played by Kim Kang Woo) witness the arrival of a female alien on Earth, whom they name Byul (Gong Seung Yeon). Fascinated by this otherworldly visitor, their father takes Byul to a secret location for study, never to return. Ten years later, Woo Jin encounters a girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to Byul and teams up with her to investigate a series of suicides at their university.

Circle was a major surprise for many viewers. The show, with its initially perplexing premise, turned out to be a gripping and suspenseful experience from the very first episode. By splitting the story into two interconnected timelines, the series kept audiences on the edge of their seats, piecing together clues and unraveling the mysteries that bridged the past and present. And not to forget the adorable chemistry between Jin Goo and Seung Yeon!

Advertisement

The Crowned Clown

In The Crowned Clown, King Lee Hun (played by Yeo Jin Goo) struggles to maintain peace in Joseon amid political turmoil. To protect himself from assassination, he hires a clown named Ha Sun, also portrayed by Yeo Jin Goo, who bears an uncanny resemblance to him.

This role is among Yeo Jin Goo’s most distinguished performances, showcasing his exceptional acting talent. Playing both the king and the clown, Yeo Jin Goo navigates the complexities of dual roles, embodying both protagonist and antagonist with remarkable skill. His portrayal leaves a profound impact, making the series a standout in his career. The Crowned Clown will draw viewers in, creating a deep emotional connection with Ha Sun and making it a must-watch for fans of dual-role performances.

Hotel del Luna

IU stars as Jang Man Wol, the mysterious head of Hotel Del Luna, a mystical hotel that caters to spirits seeking refuge in the human realm. The hotel is staffed by a supernatural crew, making it a unique and otherworldly establishment. Gu Chan Sung (played by Yeo Jin Goo) becomes the hotel's human manager after a series of events lead to his father incurring a debt to Jang Man Wol. As Gu Chan Sung adapts to his new role, he begins to uncover the secrets of the hotel and its long-time owner.

Advertisement

Yeo Jin Goo portrays the kind-hearted, intelligent, and principled Gu Chan Sung. Initially a Harvard MBA graduate and assistant manager at one of Korea's top hotels, Chan Sung finds himself unexpectedly appointed as the general manager of Hotel Del Luna due to a deal his father made with Jang Man Wol twenty-one years prior. His stoic and rational personality often clashes with Jang Man Wol, especially when he tries to manage her extravagant and manipulative tendencies. This beloved series was a major hit earning high ratings during its run and hence, a must-watch.

Beyond Evil

Han Joo Won (played by Yeo Jin Goo) is a police officer who is transferred from bustling Seoul to a small, remote town. Adjusting to his new surroundings proves challenging, and he struggles to make connections with the locals. Soon, he becomes deeply invested in a cold case from 20 years ago, with his primary suspect being his own partner, Lee Dong Shik (played by Shin Ha Kyun).

The unsettling aspect of this series is that everyone is a potential suspect, creating an atmosphere where trust is scarce and suspense is high. Despite the absence of romance, the tension and mystery keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With powerhouse performances from Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo, you'll be captivated by their acting and constantly questioning whether they might be involved in the murders. The intense chemistry between these two actors adds to the show's gripping narrative and showcases their exceptional talent.

Advertisement

Link: Eat Love Kill

A unique blend of fantasy, romance, and mystery, Link: Eat Love Kill follows the story of Eun Gye Hoon (played by Yeo Jin Goo), an executive chef whose life is turned upside down when he starts experiencing all the emotions of a woman he has a special connection with. Moon Ga Young stars as Noh Da Hyun, a restaurant employee who has faced a string of misfortunes in both love and life. As Eun Gye Hoon feels her joy, sorrow, and pain, the series explores their intertwined fates and the impact of their extraordinary bond.

Yeo Jin Goo plays the charismatic executive chef Eun Gye Hoon, whose restaurant attracts a steady stream of customers eager to see the handsome chef perform in the open kitchen. Returning to his childhood neighborhood of Jihwa-dong to open a new restaurant, Gye Hoon’s life takes an unexpected turn when he starts to share the emotions and experiences of Noh Da Hyun (played by Moon Ga Young), a woman he is mysteriously linked to. For the first time since his sister’s disappearance 18 years ago, Gye Hoon begins to feel and live through Da Hyun’s joys, sorrows, and pains. Yeo Jin Goo delivers an exceptional performance as Gye Hoon, making his emotional journey deeply compelling and allowing viewers to truly empathize with his character’s struggles.

Advertisement

Ditto

A remake of the 2000 film, Ditto explores a unique story of love and friendship between two college students from different time periods who connect through walkie-talkies.

Yong (played by Yeo Jin Goo), a college senior living in 1999, finds himself unexpectedly linked to Moo Nee (played by Cho Yi Hyun), a second-year student in 2022, via a ham radio set. As they talk and share their problems, they offer each other support and advice, navigating their respective romantic pursuits—Yong’s attempt to win over his first love, Seo Han Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), and Moo Nee’s growing closeness with Young Ji (Na In Woo). The story weaves together the experiences of millennials and Gen Z through a narrative of enduring love and connection across time.

ALSO READ: ‘Rely on friends including me’: IU sends handwritten letter to Yeo Jin Goo; Hotel del Luna co-star shares graceful response