Extraordinary You star Rowoon to enlist in military in July, ahead of The Murky Stream release: Know estimated discharge date

Popular South Korean actor and former SF9 member, Rowoon, is set to enlist in the military in two months. This is due to the mandatory national obligation in South Korea, which is 18 months in duration. According to a May 27 report by K-media outlet My Daily, he will be completing the basic military training before receiving his assigned unit. After weeks of speculation about a June enlistment, the news has been confirmed, understandably leaving fans with a heavy heart.

Advertisement

Rowoon's military enlistment and estimated discharge date

Rowoon will join the military training camp on July 21, Monday, where he will be under observation by officials. They will assess his performance and assign him to a specific unit based on that. After that he will start his military service as an active-duty soldier. Regarding that, an official said, "Rowoon's enlistment date has been released. After enlisting, he will faithfully fulfill his military service and then meet his fans again."

As Rowoon has not been listed under any special training programs, his term is expected to be the usual 18-month period. In that case, his tentative military discharge date is January 21, 2027.

Will Rowoon's enlistment affect his upcoming projects?

As the actor is getting enlisted in two months, he will be absent for the promotion of his upcoming series, The Murky Stream. The upcoming historical drama is expected to premiere around September of this year. Hence, fans will miss Rowoon's presence as Shin Ye Eun and Park Seo Ham move forward with their promotional activities without him.

Advertisement

About The Murky Stream

The Murky Stream is a multi-genre (historical/action/political thriller) series set in the Joseon period, where the once clear Gyeonggang River becomes a murky stream in a chaotic and lawless land. It follows the interconnected fates of Jang Si Yul (Rowoon), a man with a hidden past who becomes a rogue; Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), a wise and just woman; and Jung Cheon (Park Seo Ham), a young man who aspires to be an incorruptible official.

About Rowoon

Rowoon made his acting debut in 2017 in the drama School 2017, gaining recognition for his roles in shows like Extraordinary You, Destined with You, Tomorrow and The King's Affection. He started his entertainment industry career as a member of K-pop group SF9 in 2016 and left it in 2023 to focus solely on acting.

ALSO READ: Extraordinary You: Lee Jae Wook surprises 'lovable' Rowoon at his Japan fanmeet, making fans call for official reunion