Superman has collected Rs 32.75 crore in the first week of its theatrical run at the box office in India. David Corenswet's film will compete with Saiyaara from Friday.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Jul 17, 2025  |  10:15 PM IST |  5K
Superman Week 1 India Box Office: James Gunn's DC superhero flick stands at below-par Rs 32.75 crore after 7 days
Superman Week 1 India Box Office. Picture courtesy: IMAX/YouTube

Superman, the latest release produced by DC Studios, set its foot in cinemas on July 11, 2025. James Gunn's new directorial is headlined by American actor David Corenswet, who plays the titular role of Superman aka Clark Kent. In India, it clashed with Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan. Superman has performed below-par in the first week of its theatrical run.

Superman concludes first week, crosses Rs 30 crore in India

Superman had a reasonable business of Rs 24 crore net in its opening weekend in India. However, the David Corenswet starrer couldn't maintain a decent trend in the weekdays. On Day 4, the superhero flick collected Rs 2.25 crore, followed by Rs 2.75 crore on Day 5, and Rs 2 crore on Day 6.

On Day 7, Superman recorded Rs 1.75 crore net business, bringing its cume collection to Rs 32.75 crore in the first week.

Days India Net Collections
Friday Rs 6.5 crore
Saturday Rs 9 crore
Sunday Rs 8.5 crore
Monday Rs 2.25 crore
Tuesday Rs 2.75 crore
Wednesday Rs 2 crore
Thursday  Rs 1.75 crore
Total Rs 32.75 crore net in 7 days

NOTE: Aforementioned figures do not include 3D handling charges.

Superman likely to finish under Rs 50 crore in India

Superman, which is the first film in the DC Universe, is expected to pick up its pace over the second weekend. However, it won't be big enough to affect its verdict. The lifetime business of James Gunn's latest directorial is likely to be under Rs 50 crore. Based on its holds, it would either be a below-average grosser or an average movie in India. 

Co-starring Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, and others, Superman will compete with Saiyaara from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Superman has become a blockbuster in the US and Canada. The gross business of the film will zoom past USD 600 million globally due to the strong hold in domestic markets.

Superman In Theatres

Superman plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

