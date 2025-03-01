Former VCHA Member KG to Attend First Court Hearing Against JYP Entertainment on March 6, With Proceedings Open to the Public

On February 28, former VCHA member KG (also known as KG Crown or Kiera Grace Madder) took to social media to announce that she would attend her first court hearing on the morning of March 6, 2025. The hearing will be open to the public, and its outcome will determine whether the case proceeds through arbitration or moves to a formal court trial.

According to KG’s statement, JYP Entertainment is advocating for arbitration, a process that would keep the legal proceedings private and out of the public eye. Meanwhile, KG is pushing for a formal court trial, where all case documents and evidence would be openly accessible.

She emphasized that a trial would protect her legal rights and prevent her from being "bullied into silence." She stressed the importance of transparency, emphasizing that arbitration would keep her in the dark and hide crucial information from the public eye. KG reassured her fans that she would continue to provide updates on the case and fight to win as long as it takes.

KG, a 17-year-old American singer and former member of JYP Entertainment's multinational girl group VCHA, has taken legal action against the company, alleging severe mistreatment and abuse. In her statement, she claimed that a toxic work environment severely impacted her mental health, ultimately leading to her decision to terminate her contract and leave the group. Previously, she shared, "I am not in support of the working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide. Nor do I support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self-harm." Right after her statement, JYP Entertainment stated that it "deeply regrets" the allegations.

KG’s lawsuit was filed by her mother, Tracey Madder, in the Los Angeles Superior Court on December 6, 2024. The young singer had been subjected to child labor exploitation, abuse, and unfair business practices during her time as a trainee and VCHA member.

Speaking about the group, VCHA was created as part of A2K (America 2 Korea), a survival show produced in collaboration with JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. It features six members—KG, Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, and Kaylee—who are U.S. and Canadian citizens. Their diverse cultural backgrounds include Caucasian, Latina, Black, Korean, Vietnamese, and Hmong heritage.