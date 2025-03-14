Kim Sae Ron’s mom to challenge Kim Soo Hyun's statement on dating timeline, forcing 700 million KRW payment: Report

Kim Sae Ron’s mother is reportedly preparing to directly challenge the statements made by actor Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, as the controversy surrounding her late daughter continues to escalate. The bereaved family has expressed their strong dissatisfaction with the agency’s response, accusing them of distorting facts and manipulating the narrative regarding Kim Sae Ron’s alleged past relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

On March 14, Sports Kyunghyang reported that Kim Sae Ron’s mother, referred to as A, is currently drafting a rebuttal to address the claims made by GOLDMEDALIST. The grieving mother is said to be deeply distressed by the ongoing controversy, which has significantly impacted her health.

Reports indicate that the immense emotional strain has led her to develop facial nerve paralysis, making it difficult for her to carry out her daily activities. Due to her deteriorating condition, a close family friend, identified as B, has been speaking on behalf of the bereaved family.

B, who has been involved in Kim Sae Ron’s life since her birth, has taken on the role of a spokesperson, addressing the media and providing insight into the actress’s personal struggles. She previously appeared on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, where she shared details about Kim Sae Ron’s past, referring to herself as the late actress’ aunt.

In addition, B’s biological daughter reportedly maintained close contact with Kim Sae Ron and was involved in discussions regarding her statement in March of last year. Given the longstanding relationship between the two families, Kim Sae Ron herself was said to have affectionately referred to B as her aunt.

In its official statement, GOLDMEDALIST attempted to discredit the individual who appeared on Garosero Research Institute, arguing that the person was merely an acquaintance of Kim Sae Ron’s mother and not a legitimate family member. The agency stated, “The whistleblower who appeared on Garosero Research Institute and made false claims alleged to be a family member of Kim Sae Ron, but they are actually an acquaintance of her mother. This informant, whose identity is unclear, is distorting facts and spreading rumors.”

However, Kim Sae Ron’s family has strongly refuted these claims, arguing that GOLDMEDALIST was fully aware of B’s role in the late actress’s life. The family maintains that B played a major role in supporting Kim Sae Ron throughout her career and was actively involved in her professional endeavors.

They emphasized that B was not just an acquaintance but someone who had a deep, personal bond with Kim Sae Ron, even accompanying her to schedules arranged by GOLDMEDALIST. Given this, the bereaved family believes that the agency’s attempt to downplay B’s involvement is a deliberate effort to undermine their credibility and mislead the public.

Despite her ongoing health struggles, Kim Sae Ron’s mother has made the difficult decision to issue a direct statement, as she believes that GOLDMEDALIST’s official response contains several misrepresentations. The family has voiced their outrage, accusing the agency of attempting to erase the truth and protect Kim Soo Hyun from public scrutiny.

A key point of contention in this controversy is the timeline of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s alleged romantic relationship. In its latest statement, GOLDMEDALIST acknowledged that the two actors were involved in a relationship but asserted that it only took place between the summer of 2019 and the fall of 2020, after Kim Sae Ron had legally become an adult. This directly contradicts previous claims made by Kim Sae Ron’s family and associates, who insist that the relationship began much earlier, when the actress was still a minor.

Another major issue is her family's claim that Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team pressured Kim Sae Ron into paying a 700 million KRW penalty fee, allegedly contributing to her emotional distress before her passing. However, GOLDMEDALIST addressed these accusations in their statement, denying any wrongdoing and explaining that the legal action taken against Kim Sae Ron was purely procedural.

Critics have also pointed out the inconsistencies in GOLDMEDALIST’s handling of the situation. Many netizens have recalled that the agency initially denied any romantic involvement between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron when the allegations first surfaced. However, their latest statement acknowledges the relationship, albeit with a different timeline. This sudden shift in stance has led many to question the agency’s credibility, with some netizens accusing GOLDMEDALIST of fabricating details to protect Kim Soo Hyun.