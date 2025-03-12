Kim Soo Hyun 'continues filming' Knock Off with Jo Bo Ah amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Kim Soo Hyun's minor dating allegations and other controversies were speculated to act as a hindrance to his upcoming releases and also his overseas schedule. He was embroiled in the rumors since a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute released call recordings of Kim Sae Ron's aunt, who made several allegations against him.

However, Kim Soo Hyun's scheduled activities, including drama filming, will go on as planned earlier, according to K-media OSEN's March 12 report.

Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming action thriller drama Knock Off, also starring Jo Bo Ah in the lead role, is reportedly currently filming its second season as scheduled. The production team is moving forward with previously made plans, including a production conference scheduled for next month. Even after huge public backlash and concerns about the cancellation of the drama and Kim Soo Hyun's future works.

Knock Off reportedly remains unaffected by the recent controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun allegedly dating Kim Sae Ron in her minor years.

An official of the Knock Off team said to OSEN, "The actors are currently filming on site as scheduled." Regarding the controversy surrounding the Queen of Tears actor, the official added, "There have been no special changes (in schedule)." They also mentioned that the production conference will be held as planned; however, its schedule has not been set yet. Yesterday, K-netizens took to the online discussion portal the qoo to express their decision to not watch Knock Off because of the ongoing scandal.

They called for Kim Soo Hyun to either pay fines for the losses the drama makers incurred or withdraw from the project, unless he could prove his innocence. One fan wrote, "He said he would deal with it strongly. Let’s just see how they do that." Another commented, "Hope he pays the fines to the production staff. He’s rich anyway from all those appearance fees." A third wrote, "He needs to be punished and retire."