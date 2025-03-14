Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron's alleged relationship timeline under fire: 5 major contradictions exposed by fans

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is under heightened scrutiny as netizens question the timeline of his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. This comes despite his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, releasing an official statement on March 14, refuting allegations of underage dating.

While the agency asserted that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron began dating in the summer of 2019—after she had reached legal adulthood—and ended their relationship in the fall of 2020, skepticism persists. Online discussions have intensified as discrepancies between the agency’s claims and evidence circulating on social media fuel speculation.

The controversy first erupted after Garosero, a YouTube-based investigative channel, published messages allegedly written by Kim Sae Ron, in which she reportedly contradicted the agency’s statement.

According to these messages, she claimed to have been in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun since November 2015, lasting until July 2021. Additionally, Garosero alleged that a specific photograph she shared on her Instagram Story was taken in 2016. This directly contradicts GOLDMEDALIST’s version of events, in which they insisted that all known photos of the pair were taken after she became an adult.

As the debate intensified, internet users meticulously examined every detail in the images to verify their authenticity and timeline. One major point of contention was an item of clothing Kim Sae Ron wore in one of the disputed pictures.

GOLDMEDALIST defended its stance, stating that the shirt she was wearing was from a collection released by a well-known fashion brand in June 2019, making it impossible for the picture to have been taken in 2016, as Garosero claimed. However, some online users quickly refuted this, pointing out that the same shirt had been available to the public as early as September 2014, casting further doubt on the agency’s claims.

Another key detail that sparked widespread discussion was a small mole above Kim Soo Hyun’s left eyebrow. Dedicated fans and netizens familiar with the actor’s past appearances noted that the mole was visible early in his career but appeared to have been removed through a cosmetic procedure. It was seen again in 2017 before allegedly being permanently removed during his mandatory military service from October 2017 to July 2019.

Based on this observation, many argue that if Kim Soo Hyun’s mole was removed before 2019, it should not be visible in the dating photos that GOLDMEDALIST claims were taken between 2019 and 2020. This discrepancy has fueled further skepticism over the agency’s timeline, with some believing the images may have been taken earlier than stated.

The debate escalated further when netizens scrutinized additional photos of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron released by Garosero on March 12 and 13. In response, GOLDMEDALIST asserted that these images were taken on December 24, 2019, Christmas Eve, and claimed to have verified this through the original metadata.

However, a Chinese netizen challenged this statement by pointing out a pair of glasses Kim Soo Hyun wore in one of the images. According to the netizen, the glasses were a gift from a Chinese fan in 2015 and featured a distinctive leopard-print pattern inside the frame. If true, this would suggest the image was taken years earlier than GOLDMEDALIST claims, further casting doubt on their timeline.

As these inconsistencies continue to surface, public frustration is mounting. Many accuse GOLDMEDALIST of shifting its stance, pointing out that the agency initially denied any romantic involvement between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron before later admitting to a relationship—albeit with a different timeline. Some believe the agency’s efforts to refute the claims are aimed at discrediting Kim Sae Ron’s statements and safeguarding Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation, adding further complexity to the debate.

With conflicting narratives, ongoing scrutiny from netizens, and no definitive resolution in sight, the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun’s past relationship with Kim Sae Ron remains far from over.