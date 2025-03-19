What is in Garosero's home date video proving Kim Soo Hyun's underage relationship with Kim Sae Ron?

In a twist that no one saw coming, Garosero Research Institute stirred up a storm with a startling new video—allegedly linking Kim Soo Hyun to the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Just when the internet thought there was nothing more to witness, Garosero unleashed another piece of evidence—a home date video.

Despite multiple denials from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, the controversy reignited on March 18, 2025, when a YouTuber uploaded footage of Kim Sae Ron with an unidentified man.

The video, allegedly taken in Kim Sae Ron’s apartment, features her wearing a gray shirt with her hair down. A male voice, believed to be Kim Soo Hyun’s, can be heard in the background.

Fans identified the location as her apartment based on its appearance in previous variety shows. However, the man's face remains unseen, leading to intense speculation.

In the video, the unidentified man appears to be filming Kim Sae Ron while sitting closely beside her, at one point rubbing her back.

The footage also captures them testing an EMS or massage device.

Kim Sae Ron reacts to its intensity, exclaiming, “This is crazy. If I put this on my stomach, I’d die. It feels like taping something onto a cat’s back.” The man responds, warning her about applying too much pressure. Laughing, she playfully asks, “Are you still filming me?”

The video caused a stir on social media, with social media fans pointing out that Kim Sae Ron looked significantly younger, which sparked worries that she might have been underage at the time.

In addition to the content of the video, netizens were incensed by Kim Soo Hyun's prior claims that he had never been to Kim Sae Ron's apartment.

Garosero Institute’s head, Kim Se Ui, commented, “Initially, Kim Sae Ron’s family assumed Kim Soo Hyun was patting her back to help with hiccups. However, viewer observations suggest she was using a low-frequency therapy device, and Kim Soo Hyun was simply testing its effects.”

As the debate rages on, one thing is certain: this controversy is far from over.