'When can I hold you?': Kim Soo Hyun's intimate text to 16-year-old Kim Sae Ron gets EXPOSED by her family

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and death.

Kim Sae Ron's parents, represented by attorney Bu Ji Seok, have made public text messages between the late actress and Kim Soo Hyun. To bolster the family's allegation that the two had a romantic relationship while Kim Sae Ron was still a minor, Bu Ji Seok disclosed messages from June 2016 during a press conference in Seocho Gu, Seoul.

As per Sports Chosun, the released messages revealed an affectionate exchange between the two. In one conversation, Kim Sae Ron (KSR) sent a heart emoji and a kissing sound to Kim Soo Hyun (KSH), to which he responded, "Do it for real later." The messages continued with KSR asking, "Do you miss me or not?" and KSH replying playfully, "You? What do you think—do I miss you or not?"

The conversation suggested a close and intimate relationship, with Kim Soo Hyun expressing a desire to hold her while sleeping and sharing other affectionate remarks. Kim Soo Hyun said, "When can I fall asleep holding you?"

These disclosures directly contradict Kim Soo Hyun's earlier assertion that their romantic relationship didn't start until Kim Sae Ron attained legal adulthood. "If this was not a romantic relationship, then what kind of relationship was it?" asked Bu Ji Seok, challenging this narrative. I would like to speak with Kim Soo Hyun directly. He made it clear that Kim Sae Ron was 17 years old when these messages were sent.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has not yet released any statement regarding the intimate texts between the actors that have been made public.

Kim Sae Ron's su*c*de in her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16, 2025, sparked the controversy. Following this, her family claimed on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun had been dating for six years, starting when she was only fifteen years old in 2015.

However, Kim Soo Hyun's representatives, who denied these allegations, stated that they only dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, after Kim Sae Ron had reached adulthood.