Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon expresses frustration over Japan concert cancelation due to undelivered equipment: 'I hate everything...'

Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation is one of the SM Entertainment artists who have been vocal about their undesired experiences lately. Recently, her solo 10th anniversary concert, The ODD of TENSE, was cancelled just two days before the K-pop idol was set to take the Tokyo stage. The sudden announcement was met with significant criticism from fans, following which Taeyeon took to fan communication platform Weverse to clarify the situation, as reported by K-media Maeil Business Newspaper on April 18.

The Japan concert was scheduled to be held on April 19 and 20 at the Ariake Arena, Tokyo, but was called off through an official notice by Taeyeon's agency on April 17. A day later, the K-pop idol expressed her honest feelings regarding the same and also apologized to her fans. She stated on Bubble, "I hate everything about this situation. I feel so sorry for SONE (Girls’ Generation's fandom)." She revealed her disappointment regarding the event cancellation by mentioning, "All the hard work and excitement that went into this show—it all disappeared in an instant."

The singer revealed being at a loss of words to describe her emotions, saying, "It feels like something was stolen from us. I don’t even know how to describe this emptiness and frustration.” She perceived the situation as being an irreparable error that deprived her and her fans of creating memorable moments together. She then accused the people in charge of delivering the equipment for her show of being irresponsible and stated, "It's not an accident; it was a mistake, and there were some shortcomings."

Taeyeon also expressed her frustration regarding the negligence she received by writing, "Someone needs to check it out, but since they aren't doing anything right now, I can't keep getting hurt." A day before the Girls’ Generation member's Bubble apology message, SM Entertainment released a statement on her Japanese website explaining that the equipment used for earlier shows in Asia hadn’t made it to Japan in time.

“Despite our efforts to explore every option, we’ve come to the difficult decision that the concerts cannot go on as planned,” the notice read. They apologized for the inconvenience and mentioned, "we’re currently looking into options for rescheduling.”

