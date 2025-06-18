Ex-NCT's Moon Taeil admits to aggravated rape charges with 2 accomplices; know all shocking details of case

Trigger Warning: This article discusses s*xual assault and contains sensitive content that may be distressing to some readers. Discretion is advised!

Over a year after the incident came to light, the first court hearing in the high-profile assault case involving former NCT member Moon Taeil was held on June 18, 2025. The trial marks a pivotal moment in a disturbing case that has haunted both the K-pop industry and the public since 2024.

Taeil admit to charges

In the courtroom, both Taeil and the two unnamed accomplices admitted to the charges. They acknowledged their involvement in the crime. During the proceedings, the prosecution emphasized the serious nature of the offense. They argued that it involved a deliberate act committed against a vulnerable individual.

As a result, the prosecution requested a seven-year prison sentence for each of the defendants. They cite not only the gravity of the crime but also the long-term psychological harm inflicted on the victim. The court has yet to deliver its ruling. However, the admission of guilt by all parties is expected to heavily influence the sentencing decision in the upcoming hearings.

Details of the case and charges

According to reports from legal authorities, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office pursued formal charges against Moon Taeil and two other individuals. The indictment, issued through its Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division 1, was filed on February 28, 2025.

The three men were charged with aggravated rape under the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. This follows an incident that occurred in June 2024. The case revolves around the s*xual assault of a foreign woman who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the attack. Prosecutors claimed that all three men were involved in the act and accused them of taking advantage of the victim’s incapacitated state.

Removal from NCT

Back in August 2024, long before the charges were made public in detail, SM Entertainment confirmed that Moon Taeil was no longer a member of NCT. The agency announced his departure by stating that he had been charged with a serious criminal offense. However, the nature of the allegations was not disclosed at the time.

Shortly after, Taeil was also removed from the agency’s artist roster. It effectively ended his professional ties with both NCT and SM Entertainment. The swift expulsion reflected the company’s zero-tolerance stance on criminal behavior. Notably, Taeil was not placed under police detention during the early stages of the investigation.

Awaiting the court’s decision

The final sentencing and court decision are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Further details will be shared as they are made available.

As the legal process continues, many fans and industry watchers are awaiting the court’s decision. It will determine the formal consequences faced by Taeil and his co-defendants.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is a survivor of s*xual assault, help is available. Please reach out to local assault support services, hotlines, or counseling centers for confidential assistance. You are not alone.

